In Spring 2021, the Jaguars started 11 new players on either both or one side of the ball. They dropped a 35-0 opening season loss against the eventual Undefeated EWAC Champions Columbia-Burbank Coyotes, but then finished strong. TCP went on to win four of the next five games, outscoring their opponents 182-49 the rest of the way.
TCP went through three quarterbacks in the shortened 6 game season in the Spring.
*Junior Evan Sherfey went down with a broken leg on the first series of game Sophomore (Freshman in spring and younger brother of Evan) Caleb Sherfey had to step in and led the Jags to three straight victories to end the season.
Returning Starters out from 2021 Spring Injuries:
Evan Sherfey, Junior QB/LB (possibly can return sometime mid-season)
Noah Elliott, Senior RB/LB (Out for season with ACL recovery)
Tyler Harper, Senior CB/WR (Out for season after shoulder surgery)
Players Back from Injury:
Adam Baerlocher, Senior WR/LB (broken collarbone)
Steele Shumway, Junior RB/LB (shoulder surgery)
Projected QB's - Sophomore Caleb Sherfey & Freshman Clayton Calderon
Caleb Sherfey in Spring Season: 22 completions in 36 attempts, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for 254 yards in 4 games. Also rushed 22 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Players to watch:
Adam Baerlocher, Ethan Seeliger (SO) - 6-3/225 - O/D Lineman who started every snap on both sides as a freshman, Ethan Hedgpeth (SO) - RB/LB - Ethan played 6 different positions as a freshman as well as all special teams and is even the teams long snapper, Caleb Sherfey (SO) - QB-WR/DB - Caleb will be a two-way starter and if not playing QB he will be at Receiver., Drew Axel (SR) - Kicker/WR/DB - Drew is the EWAC top kicker three years running and had three interceptions in 6 games in the Spring.
Team Make-Up (20 of the 30 players are freshmen & sophomores
11 Freshmen
9 Sophomores
5 Juniors
5 Seniors