The prosser mustangs are off to an undefeated start in league play, and they are hoping to turn the hot start into something that hasn't happened in 30 years, winning a trophy at state.
They are led by a group of guards that are relentless on defense, and can score quickly from anywhere, which is just part of what makes them special.
"I think it's just our chemistry overall and us just riding for each other," said Junior Point Guard Kory McClure. "All of us got each other's back and we all just click together well. We're just keeping this thing rolling. Our confidence is through the roof."
Senior Guard JJ Reyes concurred noting, "Our summer season we went and beat Barlow, a really good Oregon team, and we just all clicked. Kory, Koby and I, we clicked, so I think we're just a really good team."
Kory's brother Koby leads the team in scoring as a sophomore and he says he loves being to able to play on the same team.
The Mustangs have been to the state tournament just four times since the start of the century, but this team thinks they can have a special season.
Reyes said the key is to, "Just keep our heads right. You know, we gotta stay tough mentally, physically and just keep our chemistry."
Kory McClure said, "I think just being strong and our defense is what carries our offense. It pushes it. Us just playing big, strong D and getting rebounds will help a lot."
Reyes said their success at the SunDome Shootout showed them they could compete with anyone.
Prosser's regular season ends with a big matchup against Selah on January 31st.