Prosser enters the 2022 season as the defending CWAC champions, making the state playoffs last year before falling to eventual state title winner Lynden in the quarterfinals.
They will try to improve on that finish with a new quarterback, Kory McClure, who succeeds last year's league offensive MVP Kaiden Rivera.
Coach Corey Ingvalson says McClure has a great grasp of the offense and that they return a lot of players who saw varsity time last year giving them a strong start.
"It's going to take a lot in our league to be able to take that picture again, which we pride ourselves on, but that's our goal. Then just be the best team that we can be by the end of the year. If you can do that you should give yourself an opportunity to hopefully play into November."
Prosser went undefeated in league play last season scoring the most points in the CWAC, but Ingvalson says they will see some very tough competition from teams that he believes will take a step forward in 2022.
The players are ready for the start of the season, and think they have all the pieces for a state title.
"On defense we're pretty physical," said Neo Medrano when asked about the team's strengths. "I think we're really fast. I think it's just all around."
Senior Brennen Carey said, "Definitely our D-line. They're big and strong. We're a good throwing team."
The Mustangs are not too far removed from their most recent state championship, which was in 2015, and many preseason rankings have them as a top 10 2A team.
They start the year facing rival Sunnyside, trying to get revenge for a Grizzly win at Art Fiker last season.