For the small 2A school of Prosser, it would be hard to guess the size of the school by how many show up to cheer on the Mustangs at Art Fiker Stadium on Friday nights.
However, before these boys of fall fight for four quarters on the field, they step inside the four walls of a dingy team room. However weathered it looks, the meaning to most goes deeper than sight.
Corey Ingvalson once put on a red and white helmet, now, giving back to a program and the great men before him that live on forever in the Prosser empire.
"Truly I do it because of that," said Ingvalson. "It's truly an honor. I want Prosser football to remain relevant, to remain success, and to remain important to a lot of people beyond wins and losses and what it can do to their life."
But to others, this room means something else.
"I see family," said Kaiden Rivera.
Kaiden Rivera is heading into his senior year a third year starter for the Mustangs. Decades before he was the play caller, his father entered this same room under legendary coach Tom Moore, winning a state championship in 1992 and 1993.
"I don't know how even to explain it," reminisced Lino. "It was surreal. Winning it back to back was amazing.
When you enter the room, the wall to your right has pictures from all the state championship appearances. Along the back wall are pictures of league championships. The Mustangs have 32 in total. The pictures start at 1990. A few have been lost since then, but the memories live on in the Mustang football family.
Now in 2021, these players are fighting for those that have come before them, those the will come after them, and to get their pictures up on the wall in the Prosser team room.
"When you're giving the end of the game speech," said Coach Ingvalson, "and you've known we won the league title, you know the players aren't listening. They want to run to the scoreboard and take that picture. It's like a brotherhood we have, and when you have the opportunity to take the picture, you feel like the pictures are going to live forever in this room."
The Mustangs look to win their 33rd league title this year, and add another picture the wall.