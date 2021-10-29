With just two games left on Prosser's schedule, a CWAC title was within their grasps, but they would need one more win to claim it.
In a thrilling 28-21 win, the Mustangs did just that. They are the 2021-22 CWAC Champions, but this is their 33rd league title in Mustang Football history.
"I'm just happy for the program, happy for the seniors," said head coach Corey Ingvalson. "It's something that we set out each year to capture and take our picture, and hang it up in the team room with all the past Mustangs and hopefully the future Mustangs, so it's just incredibly exciting to get it done and happy for these guys. We'll enjoy this for a while, but then get back it Monday."
"It feels great," said senior quarterback Kaiden Rivera. "We do it for our teammates, and do it for the past, present and future of the Prosser Mustangs, and appreciate the community watching us play every Friday."