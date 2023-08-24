For the first time since 2017, the Prosser Mustangs missed the state playoff last season, watching Othello and Ephrata clinch the berths.
Going to practice and talking to the players, you can see that they want to make sure that does not happen this season.
Coach Corey Ingvalson says they have experienced players coming back at key positions including along the line and at quarterback.
"You can never replace and replicate those Friday night experiences that you get," said the top Mustang. "So the fact that our guys were able to learn and grow last year as juniors or underclassmen is going to be advantageous for us this fall. Getting those live game reps is hopefully going to slow the game down for them this year."
The Mustangs finished 4-2 in the CWAC last year, but lost the tiebreaker to Ephrata.
But there's a history at the school that the players are looking to add to, including five state titles and multiple other championship appearances.
"You got to take it one step at a time," said senior quarterback Kory McClure. "After losing the CWAC last year, that's got to be something we prioritize this year. Make sure we get to that state playoff cause last year we came up short. We got to make sure we take it one game at a time, take care of business before we look ahead too far."
Senior lineman Gonzalo Lopez-Rojas said they need to, "Trust each other, trust that our players are going to be there and just have faith in each other. And faith that we're supposed to be where we're at and not try to be a hero. Play our position and trust that our teammates will be there helping us out."
Speaking of the Mustangs, they'll be playing rival Sunnyside in our first SWX live broadcast of the season a week from Friday.
You can watch on tv, online or on our mobile app.
Coverage begins at 7.