PROSSER, WA - With a win over the W.F. West Bearcats Saturday, the Prosser Mustangs are headed to the state quarterfinals for the third year in a row.
The Mustangs have always been something of a 2A football powerhouse. Lifting the state championship as recently as 2015, and their only defeat all season was a 34-23 loss to the 4A Sunnyside Grizzlies.
But the mustangs' wins this year haven't always come in the easiest fashion, and their grind-it-out win against the Bearcats to make the quarterfinals is just the most recent example; but head coach Corey Ingvalson believes that these close wins have better prepared his team for the competition they'll face deeper into the playoffs,
"No matter the adversity or the event that's kind of being presented; needing a stop in double overtime or needing a stop here in the first round in the fourth quarter to maintain the lead, our guys have kind of been presented with those opportunities and and gaining some experience from those. So then we know what we're facing and we know what we're up against. Having the experience in the game is invaluable, you kind of can try to wrap those things in practice, but getting game reps throughout the regular season really prepared us for for last week in the postseason. We hopefully can carry that over to the quarterfinals."
"All it is just never giving up and stopping only when the whistle stops,' said senior quarterback Kaiden Rivera, "Just go all out die empty. That's what Coach I says."