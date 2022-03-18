The Richland Bombers were the MCC champions in 2021 during a modified season.
Many around the league believe they will be contending again in 2022 ... including the Bombers themselves.
Senior Pitcher Cameron Kallsen says, "We lost some of our power last year but with our good sophomore class we've made it up. I think we'll have a pretty good chance to go pretty far this year."
Ethan Ammerman, Senior 2B, echoed those sentiments noting, "The goal is to win a state championship and I think we have the squad to do that. We have one of the best pitching staffs that Richland has ever had and defensively we've been solid. We've given up only 5 runs in 2 games."
Coach Grant Richardson says it's just good to get back to normal after two crazy years.
"It's good for these guys to get out and have a full season. It's a great group of kids, fun to work with. We're excited for a good year."
Richland won their fifth state title in 2018 and have played in the championship game two other times as part of their tradition of success which brings high expectations, but the team is embracing them.
The Bombers open up conference play on Tuesday when they take on Kamiakin in Richland.