The Bombers baseball team bested the Braves 5-1 in the 4A District 8 Championship.
"Kamiakin has always been our rival," said senior pitcher Cameron Kallsen, "and to split the series during the regular season and finally finish it in the district championship is a great accomplishment for our team."
After splitting during the regular reason, Richland will carry this momentum into regional play.
"It's awesome to win the district championship especially playing Kamiakin," said senior infielder Ethan Ammerman. "They're a great team and any time we can beat them it's awesome. It's good that we won this game and go into state with some momentum."
Both teams are headed to regional play this weekend. Richland enters as the 4th seed and will play #13 Mount Si while Kamiakin gets the #6 seed and will face #11 Sumner.
Chiawana also qualified for regional play. They come in as the #16 seed, facing #1 Olympia Saturday.