The Richland Bomber girls went to state last season for the first time since 2005.
This season they're in the regional rounds in a loser out game, hoping to make a second straight trip to the Tacoma Dome.
They'll host Olympia Saturday night at Art Dawald Gymnasium, but will have to do it without junior Macie Milum who suffered an injury in a win over Kamiakin.
"I think we should be able to adjust quickly," said senior Kylee Fox. "It is a really tough loss, but she'll help us off the bench too."
New member to the Bombers, senior Maggie Smith agreed noting, "Probably just wanting to do this for her. She's worked so hard and just wanting to ... She wanted it, to go to state, just as bad as us and show her that we can do it."
Losing Milum and still beating the Braves in the district title game has boosted the Bombers' confidence.
As the 9th seed, they are not guaranteed a spot in Tacoma, but will have Bomber nation behind them Saturday night to try and lock in that spot.
Smith said, "We just want to get as far as we can and work our hardest obviously. We've worked super hard for this and so wherever we get, we'll be happy with that."
"We definitely want to get higher than we were last year," noted Fresno State-bound Fox. "We were 6th. Trying to grow off of that and learn from that. We'll probably face the same teams we faced, like Glacier Peak, last year so that's going to be really exciting."
The winner between Richland and Olympia will play Wednesday night at 9 against either Emerald Ridge or Woodinville.