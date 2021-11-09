The offense of the Richland Bombers girls' soccer team gets a lot of attention. Rightfully so, considering they've been able to put up 76 goals over the course of their undefeated season. But they say defense wins championships, and Richland's is playing at an elite level, anchored by the stellar play of sophomore keeper Alyssa Marsh.
Throughout the regular season, Marsh stymied opposing offenses, allowing just two goals over 16 games. Since the Bombers have been in the postseason, Marsh as only allowed one more; a miracle boot from about 40 yards away from Central Valley's Abby Jay.
Behind their fantastic defense and lethal offense, the Bombers are set to make a serious run for the state championship that kicks off against Sumner this Wednesday evening at 6:00pm.