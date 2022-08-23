The Richland Bombers not only get to have the excitement of a new season in 2022, but an updated stadium.
The Green and Gold expect to be a team to reckon with throughout the season, regardless of where they play their football.
Coach Mike Neidhold says he the defense should be their biggest strength, and the offensive skill positions will be solid as well.
But his goals are pretty simple. have as much time together as possible.
"We just want to have a bunch of Mondays. If it's late in the year and it's a Monday and we're still playing, that means things are going well."
As for the players, they are excited with the commitment and togetherness they have, even if they might be a little younger than 2021.
And that new stadium, which Coach Neidhold says you might get to do once in your life, that's quite the carrot.
"We've been watching them build this thing since last year," said Senior WR/S Seth Shook. "Every day I look at it I get more and more excited, more goosebumps because I'm ready ... I'm ready to play there."
Senior RB/DB Landon Charlton noted, "Now we get to open it up and show the home turf what we can do. Everyone is excited to get out there."
"It's motivating, seeing them build it all throughout the school year last year," according to Senior WR/CB Tanner Schuster. "The waiting, the anticipation is building up. It's crazy."
Unfortunately Fran Rish Stadium won't be ready for Week 1, but the team is hoping to get on the field as soon as possible.
The seniors have a lot of confidence in their team with eyes set on an MCC title and then a long time in the postseason with Charlton saying they will battle everyone for 48 minutes.
The Bombers were 8-3 in 2021 and were knocked out of the state playoffs by Lake Stevens.
Their first game in 2022 will be Saturday, September 3rd against Southridge at Edgar Brown Stadium.