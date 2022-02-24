The Richland Bombers enter the regional round of the state basketball tournament as the No. 7 seed thanks in part to a four-game win streak that included a district championship and giving Pasco their first loss. It's their first state playoff game since 2005.
Coach Amy Westerfield says they needed a reset after a loss to Kamiakin on February 4th.
"We watched film on our losses to Pasco and Chiawana and came to the realization that we can beat these guys. We're going to have play a lot harder and be a lot more physical and play a lot smarter."
The roster features the MCC's top scorer in junior Kylee Fox and just two seniors and they enter state with a lot of confidence.
Senior Danica Lerch was excited to get back to state in her final year noting they've been working towards this since they were in elementary school.
"We have beat some really good teams and we know that we can play with anybody. We also know that we have to be at the top of our game and we have to work hard and there's still stuff we have to get done."
Fox noted their team chemistry has been crucial.
"We've known each other since we were in elementary school, that's helped. Everyone knowing their roles and exceeding that we've definitely improved."
Win or lose Saturday against Sumner, the Bombers will be in the Tacoma Dome for the state tournament.
Tickets for this weekend's regional games must be purchased online through the WIAA's website.