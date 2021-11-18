RICHLAND, WA - And then there were four...
The Richland girl's soccer team won a nail-biter on Saturday off an incredible save by sophomore keeper Alyssa Marsh, to knock off 2019 state champion Puyallup and send the Bombers to the semifinals.
Their next opponent, the #6 Issaquah Eagles, who are coming off a 2-1 PK win over #3 Eastlake and hope to keep their underdog run alive against Richland. But the Bombers remain excited for the challenge and the opportunity to win the ultimate prize.
"It's crazy,' said senior forward Brookelyn Peterson, 'It means so much to us and we work so hard, and that's been our goal since the beginning the season, you know; is to win MCC, win districts, to be able to have as many home games as we could for State. So we're kind of knocking things off our bucket list. But it would mean so much to us to be able to compete for the state championship. And I definitely think we have what it takes to do it."
The bombers challenge Issaquah Friday evening at Sparks stadium in Puyallup at 6:00pm.