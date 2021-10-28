Heading into this season, the goal for the Richland Bombers girls soccer team was clear.
"We had set the goal out to get the number one seed which is home field advantage," said Head Coach Justim Almquist.
That feat was much easier said than done when looking at the team make-up in the spring. Richland clinched an MCC title in the spring, but after graduating some key pieces they weren't sure what would come out of it. What came out of it was depth.
"This year we had a ton of people step up and a lot of people score this year," said senior forward Brookelyn Peterson. "We have so much talent on and off the bench and I think that was a big part in our strength this year."
Instead of relying on one player, the team now has stepped up and the Bombers are deeper than they have ever been.
"One of the most well-rounded teams I've had in a long time," said Almquist, "even going down to our 22nd and 23rd people on the roster. You can't play 16 games in 12 weeks or 10 week and not use the whole roster and we've done that."
The Bombers are one win away from a state bid, but after losing playoffs in the spring, seven seniors are ready to make the most of their final games in a gold and green uniform.
"It means so much because last season we weren't able to do playoffs," said Peterson, "so it's been almost two years since a lot of us were able to play them."
Richland starts their post-season Saturday hosting Central Valley in the Section 8 semi-finals.
"We've come a long way this season and worked on so many things," said senior forward Hayden Crowley, "and we've definitely reached all our goals but now we need to focus our mentality on teams outside the MCC."
Kickoff set for 1:00 PM Saturday with winner of that game playing the winner of the top overall Section 8 seeded Gonzaga Prep and #2 in the MCC Kamiakin in the Section 8 Championship next Thursday.