On Thursday, Richland High School held a signing ceremony for their 20 student athletes moving on to play at the next level.

Athletic Director Mike Edwards emceed the event as the athletes were given recognition and a photo op as they move on to their next journey in academics and athletics.

Richland Bomber Athletes:

Hayden Crowley               Soccer                                   University of Washington

Maggie Perryman            Soccer                                   Navarro College

Tanner Mullins                  Soccer                                   Walla Walla CC

Mateo Hernandez           Soccer                                   CBC

Bryn McGinnis                   Swimming                           Grand Canyon University

Elijah Rodriguez                 Football                                Eastern Washington       

Deacon Boyce                    Football                                Montana West

Cameron Kitchens           Football                                Montana West

Kenyon Coleman              Football                                   Whitworth

Ethan Ammerman           Baseball                               Milligan

Joey Weissenfels             Baseball                               Spokane Community College

Joey Pearson                      Baseball                               Lower Columbia

Natalie Ruzauskas            Cross Country/Track       Eastern Washington

Danica Lerch                      Basketball                           Carroll College

Emma Almquist                Golf                                       St. Catherine

Trae Litke                            Lacrosse                               Utah Valley

Bailey Hausenbuiller       Fastpitch                              CBC

Jaedyn Dron                       Fastpitch                              Whitworth         

Edna Fuentes                    Wrestling                             Southwestern Oregon CC

Hailey Ahsmuhs                Wrestling                             Southwestern Oregon CC