On Thursday, Richland High School held a signing ceremony for their 20 student athletes moving on to play at the next level.
Athletic Director Mike Edwards emceed the event as the athletes were given recognition and a photo op as they move on to their next journey in academics and athletics.
Richland Bomber Athletes:
Hayden Crowley Soccer University of Washington
Maggie Perryman Soccer Navarro College
Tanner Mullins Soccer Walla Walla CC
Mateo Hernandez Soccer CBC
Bryn McGinnis Swimming Grand Canyon University
Elijah Rodriguez Football Eastern Washington
Deacon Boyce Football Montana West
Cameron Kitchens Football Montana West
Kenyon Coleman Football Whitworth
Ethan Ammerman Baseball Milligan
Joey Weissenfels Baseball Spokane Community College
Joey Pearson Baseball Lower Columbia
Natalie Ruzauskas Cross Country/Track Eastern Washington
Danica Lerch Basketball Carroll College
Emma Almquist Golf St. Catherine
Trae Litke Lacrosse Utah Valley
Bailey Hausenbuiller Fastpitch CBC
Jaedyn Dron Fastpitch Whitworth
Edna Fuentes Wrestling Southwestern Oregon CC
Hailey Ahsmuhs Wrestling Southwestern Oregon CC