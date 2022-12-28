Richland High School honored 17 former student-athletes, coaches and one outgoing athletic director in their Wall of Fame ceremony Tuesday.
There were football and baseball players, softball and cross country athletes and many more, all receiving this honor.
"As I was growing up and going to school here, I'd walk through the halls and see all of the athletes and their picture up on the wall and I always wanted that to be me," said former cross country star Natalie Ruzauskus. "So it's super special being up on the wall now."
Former quarterback of the Bombers Cade Jensen said, "It feels good to be honored here. There's so many great athletes that have come through this school and this area. It's an honor to just be a part of it. A lot of special athletes I saw up there when I was in my time at high school and so it's just an honor looking up to them so many years that I'm now going to be up there."
Outgoing Athletic Director Mike Edwards was also honored after 18 years as AD and 20 years at the school.
"Working with great people. I mean, as somebody once said, 'You can only do this job if you have great people around you.' I was surrounded by great people who made me be successful, that's how I look at it. I'll look at everybody else who helped me get here, that's what's important."
The Wall of Fame was started by the school's booster club in 1994 and student-athletes who meet certain criteria are honored, and coaches who have been nominated by former athletes can get in as well.
And here is the full list of former coaches and players that were inducted across seven sports.
Jim Qualheim - Track and Field Coach ('70)
Mike Mills - Cross Country Coach
Kaylie Northrop - Softball ('20)
Addison Pettit - Softball ('20)
Alaina Lacey - Volleyball ('19)
Cade Jensen - Football ('18)
Ben Fewel - Football ('21)
Katie Andrus - Cross Country ('18)
Joey Weissenfels - Baseball ('22)
Joey Pearson - Baseball ('22)
Hayden Crowley - Soccer ('22)
Natalie Ruzauskas - Cross Country ('22)
Alex Filkowski - Swimming ('22)
Mike Edwards - 18 years as Athletic Director at Richland High School
Cameron Kallsen - Baseball ('22)
Scott Artzer - Baseball ('21)
Mason Brunson - Baseball ('21)