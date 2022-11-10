For a second straight year, the Richland Bombers enter the state playoffs as a double-digit seed and will be on the road to the west side.
In 2021, they faced Lake Stevens whom ended Richland's season.
This year, they face Kennedy Catholic who finished the season as the top team in the RPI rankings.
The game is Saturday at 4, but senior Tanner Schuster says that's not when the winner will be decided.
"It starts with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. You don't win games on Saturday, you gotta have a great week of practice. I think that we're having that here already."
The Lancers have a potent offense that has scored more than 50 points five times, and less than 40 only once.
But the MCC provides a lot of talented opponents that can make teams playoff ready.
"A lot of other leagues can kind of be, not exactly hit or miss, but there's some games where you're like this team is going to dominate and this team is going to lose," said senior Seth Shook. "I feel like in the MCC it's really good balance with skill levels and you know every team in the MCC is going to give the best they have and it could go either way."
None of the current players were on the state title team in 2017, but their experience last year could be a factor.
"We've been in the same situation," noted senior Landon Charlton. "Playing a good team coming in the same week last year. We've been here before."
The two teams have met once before in the 1975 state semifinals.
Richland won that game and current coach Mike Neidhold threw a touchdown pass for the Bombers.
Saturday kickoff is at 4 p.m. at Highline Memorial Stadium.