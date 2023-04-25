Richland lacrosse collected their 100th win in program history, something they celebrated on senior night against Selah.
Coach Chad Mitchell has been with the team since the beginning in 2014, said they won just two games their first season.
"We've come a long way since then and there's been so many people who have supported, contributed or sponsored. Parents, referees, players, it's just phenomenal."
Richland has the largest lacrosse program in Eastern Washington and has been competing for deep runs in state tournaments in recent memory.
"This is one of those things that everybody should be proud of," said Mitchell. "It's about getting our kids out, giving them something else to do, feeling part of the community, having teammates. Teaching them things they can learn through sports."
He praised the seniors who have worked very hard and helped grow the program.
Mitchell also thanked the school board, administration, district, athletic directors that helped support them in their growth.
The playoffs start in early May.