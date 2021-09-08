Lorne Greene once said that "competition sparks excellency", and the Richland bombers girls' soccer team seems to have taken that to heart.
The Bombers went undefeated on their way to a conference championship last year. A perfect seven and oh over the course of the season should have been a first step on the way to the state final. That is, of course, until the pandemic got in the way. Unable to get their shot at a state championship last year,
Richland has retooled their lineup after the graduations of key seniors Hannah Hagler and Mckenna Martinez, and despite the losses head coach Justin Almquist is confident that his players will rise to the challenge.
“It's hard to replace those kinds of players, but it's not something that we haven't dealt with before. So, there's always been talented people coming through and what we talk about is it's an opportunity for others to step up and sometimes it's one player and sometimes it's a group of players that need to step up and fill those voids.”
And Senior forward Hayden Crowley believes that this team is ready to make some noise in the MCC,
“Everyone shows up to practice ready to work, and everyone here is really competitive, and everyone here has a main goal in mind which is to win the MCC and go to state. So, coming to practice where everyone is willing to work hard, it's a great environment to be in.