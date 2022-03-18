The Richland fast pitch program is used to getting to the state playoffs but they're still looking for that elusive championship.
After covid impacted two seasons ... the Bombers are back with a young team hungry to get to state.
Junior Pitcher Taylor Klasen says, "I know what we're capable of. I know the talent that every single one of us has and are capable of. I know we want to go to state and I think that we have a good chance of winning state."
Senior Bailey Hausenbuiller is glad that they'll get a regular season, especially with the team.
"I think we're going to pretty good this year. We have a lot of incoming freshmen who are up with us but bring great energy and will help us out."
Coach Casey Price says the past two years have been really hard but he's excited to be back and thinks they're ready to compete.
"For these young kids, it's going to be a roller coaster. Can they mentally get through the bad times, the hard times, cause they're going to happen. They're very young, so emotionally are they going to be able to ride the storm."
Richland finished 3rd in the most recent state tournament in 2019 and many around the league think they'll compete for a league title and beyond this season.