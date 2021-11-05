For the last few years, Richland High School’s home football games have been at Lampson and Edgar Brown during the playoffs. Due to field concerns, Fran Rish is not approved to host WIAA playoff games; and normally, being unable to have home field advantage for the playoffs would be cause for concern, but the bombers aren't worried.
“It's not really a big deal to us,’ said senior running back Elijah Rodriguez, ‘We go, we play, we practice here every single day and wherever we play, we play at, it doesn't really affect us.”
And a big reason for that might be Richland's secret weapon, their student section.
“Those kids will show up if we're playing...Aw heck, we've played in Federal Way and they show up, we've played in Spokane and they show up. Our student section is, by a long shot, the best thing going.” says Head Coach Mike Neidhold.
“It's awesome, it's fun to play while all your buddies, friends are watching you,’ said Rodriguez, ‘It's settling, everyone's there, it's the same crowd of people no matter where I'm at. It's fun, I like it.”
Loud and proud, the Richland student section can make any hostile field feel like home for the Bombers and against Central Valley tonight, they're hoping to turn Lampson into the Bomber Bowl.