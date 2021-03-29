The Richland volleyball team has won six Mid-Columbia Conference titles in the past nine years. In 2019, the Bombers finished with a perfect 14-0 MCC record despite being knocked out in the first round of the state tournament.
This year, the team completed a perfect MCC record, and conference tournament despite setbacks. Three starters were out of town for a club volleyball tournament over the weekend, including powerhouse senior hitters Marin Mackey and Ryan White.
"I didn't know how exactly we would perform," said head coach Bob Raidl about the MCC tournament. "They exceeded expectations. I just wish the others girls were here to celebrate."
Chiawana took the Bombers to 5 sets Saturday: 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10.
"When we needed points," said Raidl, "they came through and did it."
Senior Roslyn McLellan lead the offense with 19 kills, followed by Ella Carrick with 16 kills, while Kenzie Nealon tacked on another 13. Payton Pedersen had 54 assists and on defense, Anna Callaway lead the way racking up 21 digs.
This season, there won't be a post-season as Richland walks away unscathed and the under classman getting playoff experience for years to come.