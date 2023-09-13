Richland volleyball is off to a 3-0 start on the season and is coming off a straight set victory at Chiawana, gaining the advantage over at least one of the other 4A teams that are expected to battle for a league title.
Under second-year head coach Valerie Anderson, the team says their strength is the culture and way they work together.
Their motto this year is "in it to win it."
"Go into every match, doesn't matter what's going on on the other side of the net," said senior Addison Schow. "Just focus on our side and focus on our game. Be driven no matter what the score, no matter what's happening. Play our game and fight to win."
That focus on the internal versus the external is helping with communication, motivation and a feeling of family.
On Thursday they play rival Kamiakin, but in good news, the game is at Bomber Gym.
"We have the best student section," said senior Christine Rew. "I feel we're always super loud. We have the best energy at home. We're surrounded by our colors. It just feels like home here."
The game will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 7 p.m.