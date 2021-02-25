The Richland Bombers played their first home match of the season and came away with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the visiting Southridge Suns.
“The Suns made a good run at us in set 3," said Head Coach Bob Raidl, "but the Bombers were able to steady themselves to compete the 3-0 sweep."
The Richland attack was led by Oregon State bound Ryan White with 10 kills and supported by Marin Mackey and Kenzie Nealon, with 9 kills and 8 kills, respectively.
Senior Libero Anna Callaway contributed 18 digs, and senior setter Payton Pedersen 33 assists.
The Bombers travel to Kennewick Saturday to take on the Lions.