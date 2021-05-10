The Richland boys soccer team completed a perfect season with a 3-0 win over Pasco on Saturday.
Senior Spencer Crithfield scored two goals and tallied one assist in the goal trip for the Bombers. After losing the season last year, Crithfield said he used it as motivation to leave it all out on the field every game.
"That's a great way to cap off a great season," said Crithfield. "You gotta play each game like your last because it really could be. After missing last season to the Corona-virus, this is a dream. It's a dream come true to be in this position today. I knew every time I took the field to leave everything out on the pitch."
With the victory, the Bombers finished their campaign with a 13-0 record.