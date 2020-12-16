PASCO, WA - Wednesday, December 16 is the first day of the early signing period for National Letters of Intent for football. Many student athletes signed their NIL including Richland High School's, Ben Fewel.
Wednesday morning, Fewel signed at his home in Pasco in front of family and a few teammates -- Heading to Georgetown University next fall.
The two-way Richland Bomber is a First Team All-MCC receiver and an All-State Honorable Mention. He says he is to play wide receiver for the Hoyas as a true freshman -- One of many reasons why he chose to go to Georgetown. He will be closer to his sister on the East Coast and loves the education that an ivy league school provides. Fewel is unsure on a major just yet, but noted law and business as possibilities.
He says he's thankful for the opportunity to play beyond high school, especially considering his senior year at Richland High School still hangs in the balance.
"It feels great great," said Fewel. "It's something I've always dreamed of as a kid. Playing division one football is an awesome opportunity, especially because I haven't had my senior season yet. If I don't get that, I'm really looking forward to playing in college."
High school football is scheduled to start practices March 8, 2021 with games starting March 17, 2021.