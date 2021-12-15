Seven players joined Eastern Washington football today -- Including Richland's Elijah Rodriguez.
Rodriguez earned All-Conference honors his sophomore through senior years and made a name for himself on both sides of the football. Although eastern has him listed a linebacker, his adaptability is something that head coach Aaron Best says he's excited to have as the Richland-grown talent joins the Eags.
"He's multi-flexible in terms of position," said Best. "He's played linebacker. He's played D-line. He's played running back. He's played on special teams in high school. I think he has what it takes in a lot of different areas."
Rodriguez joins a handful of other MCC players now in the Eastern football program.