The Columbia Basin Series All-Star Game will feature a young man who has overcome some significant challenges to play baseball.
Richland's Joey Pearson has use of just one eye after a childhood accident, but in his senior season, he excelled ending the year with a 6-1 record with a 1.58 era, 35 strikeouts in 40 innings, and a no-hitter to send the Bombers to the state semi-finals.
His coach, Grant Richardson, said he's loved having Pearson.
"To be able to do what he has done, it's quite an inspiration to me and a lot of other people. He's always looking forward, always working hard, looking for that next step. This year he had an awesome year."
Pearson thanked his parents who were supportive of him from a young age.
"My parents weren't sure if I would be able to play baseball, because only having one eye effects depth perception. My mom was good about letting me try whatever I wanted to do. She took me to little league tryouts when I was in 3rd grade and the rest is history."
Richardson says he's amazed by Pearson.
"Literally I tried playing catch with one eye closed, I couldn't do it. It says a lot about how much and how hard he works and his work ethic to get to where he is right now."
As Pearson wraps his Richland career, he'll head to Lower Columbia College where he hopes to pitch as long as he can, but does have a plan B; sports management or kinesiology.
He says he can thank, in part, his youth baseball coach for his future.
"Hitting is tricky. It is hard to me to see a curveball. Luckily, pitchers don't have to bat. I am glad my 12U coach saw my potential for pitching and worked with me. I haven't really had to adjust much besides not hitting."
The Columbia Basin Series is Thursday.
Coverage of that game on SWX begins at 5.