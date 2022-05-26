River View track and field has 16 athletes heading to state -- 8 boys and 8 girls. Thursday morning, the school wished them well with a send-off.
Both the boys and the girls team were EWAC champions with the girls also winning the District 5 2B championship for the first time in school history.
"Feels really good to be able to like break that record," said senior Skyln Munson, "and since it's my last year, like leave it all out there."
Competition starts Friday at Eastern Washington in Cheney, WA.
"I didn't get to go freshman, sophomore junior year," said senior jumper Cody Bush, "so I'm nervous but I'm also excited."