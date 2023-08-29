The River View Panthers enter 2023 as the defending league champs, but also disappointed that they lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
This year they are looking to surpass those accomplishments and are getting some early season buzz from preseason rankings.
They just have to stay true to themselves and play Panther football.
"Everyone playing for each other and brotherhood, being all together," said senior TE/MLB Cody Brown. "Instead of playing individually, we play for Finley, each other and the alumni then we can make it very far."
Panther football is also physical, tough.
And one tough challenge will be replacing last year's starting quarterback and running back.
"Our O-Line is looking great," said new starting signal caller junior Hyatt Clark. "We have a running back, Carson, who's looking really good. Our wide receiver corps is out here working everyday. I'm so excited."
River View begins the season Friday night when they host Kiona-Benton at 7.