While winning is nothing new for the Chiawana football team, Friday's 32-14 win over Hanford marked a new era for the program. It was win number one for first-year head coach, Scott Bond.
That's what we do here," said Bond, "and that's what you expect to do here and keep striving to do that. That's what you play for."
Bond took over when Steve Graff stepped down. Just like Chiawana is no stranger to winning, Coach Bond is no stranger to the program. Bond has been a coach for a number of years, but this was the first in his new role.
"We've won a lot of games together," said Bond about his fellow coaches. "They were shaking my hand saying 'congratulations.' Well, 'congratulations to you guys too.'
He says he looks forward to celebrating many more wins in the future with the Riverhawks.
"I saw the excitement in the kids," said Bond, "and I'm committed to them that we'll celebrate every win that we get."
The Riverhawks face Pasco this Friday in the Gravel Pit Showdown. The game featuring the two cross-town rivals will be featured on SWX with the broadcast starting at 7:00 PM.