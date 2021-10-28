The first MCC representative is headed off to state!
After finishing the season undefeated in the conference and only dropping one game all season, the Chiawana Riverhawks slow-pitch softball team is going into the 4A state tournament as the first seed.
And they're going in style!
Riding the Americans’ bus and getting a police escort out of Pasco, the Riverhawks are optimistic about their chances to bring home that state title.
“I feel pretty confident.’ said head coach Brian Thomas, ‘I have confidence in our team they know what they're going to do. If we play our game, we're going to be tough to beat; but we know we're going to be playing against the best teams in the state so we're just going to try to play our game.”
While MCC Player of the Year Sawyer Stenson was a bit more than just confident,
“I expect...a win. Every game. I expect us to win state.”
Playoffs begin in Yakima tomorrow morning at 10am, the Riverhawks play Battleground at noon.