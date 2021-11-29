The Royal Knights defeated King's 35-14 on Saturday in the 1A semi-finals. The Knights are looking for their 10th state title in a program with rich history.
"You know this is exactly where we want to be standing right now," said quarterback Derek Bergeson. "Obviously just seeing that clock strike zero and we see that we're moving on to the state championship, it's just a special moment with my brothers, my teammates. We've been working for this for a long time and it's just nice to see it come round trip."
Royal will face #2 Eatonville Saturday at noon in Lakewood.