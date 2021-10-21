It has been 3 years since the Royal Knights last lost a football game. Widely considered one of the top 1A programs in the state, the Knights have established a quiet dynasty.
Going into Saturday's matchup against the Zillah Leopards, the Knights outscored all of their opponents 349-15. After the game, they added another 42 to their points scored total, while the Royal defense was able to notch their fifth shutout of the season. It can be easy to credit a lot of the Knight's success to their head coach Wiley Allred, but while he's 255-27 over his 23 years as Royal's head coach; and winning 8 state titles in the process, Allred is quick to shift the focus on his players.
“Honestly we've been blessed with kids. We'll always play hard I hope but there's a lot of offseason work that got done in the weight room and different places. But there's just a trust I think and honestly we've got 22 seniors so for this year we're doing fine.”
Some questions arose for the Knights after the departures of all-state quarterback Caleb Christensen,
And wide receiver Cooper Christensen (no relation).But with the emergence of quarterback Derek Bergeson and wide receiver Luke Bergeson (This time they are related, brothers actually), it seems as if the Knights haven't missed a step and the brothers have been able to put together a special offensive season.
“It feels good,’ says Luke, ‘we've practiced for a lot of hours and for it to pay off out in the field it just feels great. In the offseason, we've been working out Derek at quarterback this year because he was at receiver last year. We knew he'd get his chance at quarterback so we wanted to make the most of his opportunities this year.”
While Royal is in the midst of an exceptional season, coach Allred is determined to take it one game at a time, so that the knights have a chance to give their coach his ninth state championship.
“I feel like we're improving but there's still room to improve in a lot of areas. Obviously, we're going to face even tougher opponents but Zillah was really good, we didn't run the ball very well but I think that if your defense plays as well as they did tonight, it's tough.”