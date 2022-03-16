The Selah Vikings won the last 2A state baseball tournament back in 2019 which makes them the de facto defending state champs three years later.
It's not a task the team takes lightly as they have to embrace the tradition of excellence within the program and they're ready for the 2022 season.
Junior Catcher Grant Chapman is happy to finally have a normal high school season, noting "We're definitely a young team. It's going to take all of us to come together to really play together, but I think as long as we keep going throughout the season I think eventually we'll get to the point where we can compete with those higher level teams."
Senior 3B/OF, and future Spokane Falls player, Conner Dailey echoed those sentiments and added, "[Coach] Archer's helped us a lot with that. With our play on the field, but off the field we've bonded pretty well just these past few weeks which is nice. It helps."
Coach Mike Archer believes the team is embracing the legacy of success in the program, but that they have room to grow.
"I think we can pitch a little bit. We've got some young guys in the infield that once they have a chance to get a few games under them, they're good athletes and I think we'll play pretty good defense in the infield."
All three expressed excitement that they are back to a normal season after missing 2020 and 2021 was modified.
Archer says it's important that they control what they can control and the n the wins and losses will take care of themselves.
Selah plays Ellensburg this weekend in an early preview of two of the CWAC favorites.