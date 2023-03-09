"I really liked it," said Selah senior Charlie Hudson who got into swimming after his brother competed and thought it would be good for his sibling. "Stuck around for the friends, the coaches. I started getting pretty good at it."
Now he's finishing his high school career as a multi-time state champion and breaker of a 16-year-old school record held by his coach Zack Schab.
"He went from a kid who liked to be off on the sideline, kind of in the background," said the former Selah swimmer. "To a kid who took charge from day one the past couple of seasons and was a kid that everyone on the team looked up to."
So despite the reluctant beginning, and the shyness that comes with many freshmen, swimming has been great for Hudson.
"Really the best part about swimming is the swim family that we have on summer teams and on high school. I've just learned the importance of working hard and listening to people when they tell you to do stuff. Coaches they tell you to fix something, you fix it and believe it or not it works. Most of the time they know what they're talking about."
At the state preliminaries Hudson broke Schab's 50-yard record.
"When I touched the wall, I looked at the time and it was just relief," said Hudson. "I had four years where I'd been working towards one goal. I finally achieved it. It was just great."
He would go on to win a state title in the 50-yard free and finished third in the 100-yard free. He was also part of two relay teams that qualified for state.
At the state meet, Selah placed 10th as a team.
"I've always had teammates from Selah who are great people. Being able to come from a small school versus some of those guys that come from bigger schools who are all about swim," said Hudson. "Getting to represent Selah as a small school who can still compete with the big guys is pretty cool."
Schab had nothing but praise for the state title winner.
"If I could have 100 Charlies for the next 15 years, I'd be the happiest coach alive.