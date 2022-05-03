Two-time defending MCC Girls Golfer of the Year Angela Park played in her final pod match Tuesday.
Before the rounds ... seniors from all over the MCC were recognized including Angela.
Park is in a battle for a 3rd player of the year honor against teammate Jillian Hui and Pasco's Jillian Breedlove.
The future UW Husky says she will miss the high school golf environment.
"Having everyone back and going to team dinners. Having clothes all matching. That's a good thing," said Park. "Coming in I just wanted to have a normal year."
Angela is also very active on the junior golf circuit which keeps her very busy and requires actively balancing several duties with also being a full-time student.
Park is another in a long line of great Southridge golfers as the team is hoping to win its 2nd-ever state title.
Angela has her own goals as a senior.
"Make an impact on the team. Be remembered for who I am, not just as a golfer but as a person. I'm going to miss everyone. I want to be remembered in a good way."
Angela will try to become the first Southridge player to win the state championship. The best finish by a Sun was 3rd by Samantha Hui.
After high school, Park is planning on majoring in psychology at UW and then moving into law.
After Tuesday's match, Park ended up falling short in her bid for a 3rd player of the year honor in the MCC. That award went to Jillian Breedlove of Pasco, but Southridge did claim the league crown.