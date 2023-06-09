Between last weekend and this one, most schools will be saying goodbye to their seniors at graduation.
That, of course, includes student-athletes who have represented the school on the field, track, mat, court along with many other places.
We asked a few of them to tell us what they learned by playing high school sports.
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside High School: "What I learned from being a student-athlete was prioritizing and managing my time in order to be successful in the classroom and in sports."
Peighton Fuhriman, Kennewick High School: "One I thing I learned as a student-athlete at Kennewick High was to take pride in what you do in the classroom and on the field."
Neo Medrano, Prosser High School: "Being a student-athlete has taught me consistency, dedication and discipline."
Lucien Cone, Southridge High School: "One thing I learned from high school sports is that there's always going to be setbacks, but it's the comeback that matters."
Mason Castillo, Chiawana High School: "Leadership and accountability are two of the main lessons I've learned from being a high school athlete for my sports at Chiawana."
And we here at SWX and NonStop Local want to thank all the athletes who gave us their time and thoughts as we journeyed through this school year.
We wish you the best of luck and hope to see you succeed wherever you go.