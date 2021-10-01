The SWX September Athlete of the Month is Myles Newhouse of Sunnyside.
"It's senior year," said Newhouse, "so leaving it all out there this year."
During the month of September, Newhouse rushed for 656 yards and 6 touchdowns while also recording another three through the air.
"We weren't even sure if we're going to have a season ended up playing in the spring a couple games, no playoffs or anything, you know," said Newhouse of his junior year. "We're here to with take advantage of every game we get because you don't know if it's guaranteed at this point. So we're here to win."
Newhouse and the Grizzlies are on the Hunt for a Big 9 title this year.
September Stats:
9/3 vs. Prosser: 31 carries, 214 yards (3 TDs); 8 catches, 73 yards, (1 TD)
9/10 vs. Hermiston: 23 carries, 181 yards (1 TD); 5 receptions, 24 yards
9/17 vs. Skyview: 28 carries, 85 yards (2 TD); 1 reception, 6 yards (1 TD)
9/24 vs. West Valley: 35 carries, 176 yards ; 5 receptions, 46 yards (1 TD)