For the first time in 12 years and just the second time ever, the Southridge Suns boys soccer team is going to state.
"My brother was on the 2011 team," said senior goalkeeper Tristan Hale. "He would always remind me, 'My team was the one that made it to districts.' So I had to constantly hear about it."
But now Hale can respond after the Suns beat Mead to clinch that state berth and now they await their seed which will be announced Sunday.
"I was part of the program when we were winless," noted senior defender Brady Bostic. "We'd go through with no wins at all. To come all the way to a district final championship game and to state. It's insane. It's the amount of work we put in and we really deserve it."
It's the result of a team that recognized what they need to do to be successful.
"Everyone is out there working," said Hale. "They all just play together and enjoy it."
Bostic went further noting, "We've been out here since January in the snow. All weather really trying to just get to know the guys and really bond as a team more as like brothers than teammates."
Junior defender Joshua Madrigal said, "It was our goal to make it this year to state. That's what we wanted and we did it."
They're led by Brian Gochoel who's been involved in coaching soccer for nearly three decades.
Now it's time to focus on the next part of the season, the state tournament, and don't think they're just happy to be there.
"Make it to the Final Four. We want to make it to the final four," said Madrigal. "That's what we want to do. And win it hopefully."
As of Thursday, the Suns are 19th in the RPI rankings which will be part of the information used to determine their seed.
If they're outside the top 12, they'll play on Tuesday or Wednesday.