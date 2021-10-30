While it's the top team that get all the hype, the 2021-22 Southridge football team will walk away with an experience they'll remember for the rest of their lives.
"That's the best the best feeling I've ever had after a game," said senior Albersh Kuwa.
On senior night, Kuwa scored two touchdowns as the Suns defeated Walla Walla 21-0. It also gave them a playoff berth. Since Kuwa was a freshman, the Suns have never accomplished that in a football season.
For junior Lucien Cone, he had never experienced a win on the football team before this season. This season, Cone, Kuwa and the rest of the Suns won a game for the first time in three seasons, won an MCC game for the first time since 2017, and made it to playoffs for the first time since 2016.
"It's crazy because we had a lot of doubters," said junior Lucien Cone, "and our whole senior class hadn't been in the playoffs a single time and it felt pretty great."
This season, Matt Johnson took over as the head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Suns.
"When I got this chance, I just wanted to give them an opportunity to have that success," said Johnson. "They worked hard for it, and as coaches, that's our job. In life, you want to be able prove people wrong or if you're on top, prove them right if they think you're on top. Right now, we we are in a position to prove people wrong because no one believe in us besides the people in our circle and we kind of like it like that."