Talking to a few folks around the MCC, there's a little bit of a buzz around Southridge.
They have several returning players, including the defense which is all seniors.
Could the Suns make some noise in the MCC and find their way to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The players are believers.
"State champs and recognition, that's all I want," said Senior Lucien Cone. "I don't want recognition just for myself but for my team, for the up and coming team, for when we're gone and every year after."
James Rush, a Senior RB/LB agrees noting, "Everyone wants to win. Everyone is ready to win. We put in the work and time in the offseason and I'm really excited.
Trevor Hoopes says both the defense and offense are great, but their offense in particular is, "state champ level."
The players also praised their comradery saying that they've been together for several years and that's helped build a bond beyond football.
Coach Matt Johnson says their focus is getting better everyday and with the right process, the results will take care of themselves.
Still, "We want to prove a lot of people wrong," said Johnson. "There's a lot of people that still don't believe that we can be successful in this league. It's a super tough league and every game is hard. We want to prove the doubters wrong and prove the people that believe in us right."
Southridge won two of their first three games in 2021, but stumbled after that.
Johnson is hoping for better consistency with so many seniors.
Southridge begins the season with one of their toughest games, at Richland with the Bombers opening the updated Fran Rish Stadium.