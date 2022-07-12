Southridge High School will hold a balloon release at the football stadium at 7:00 p.m. to honor Mercedes Lampkin, the wife of Micah Lampkin who is an assistant coach for the football and track and field teams.
According to the GoFundMe that was started for the family, Mercedes was an EMT who loved Southridge football.
Suns Coach Matt Johnson says Mercedes Lampkin came to every football game, freshman up to varsity, and was always wearing Southridge gear.
"This year we're going to dedicate to Mercedes and having that passion and enthusiasm. That's one of the things we talked about as a team after the tragedy; something that Coach Lampkin and Mercedes brought is energy, enthusiasm, passion and if we're going to be here and just go through the motions, we're not going to [dedicate the season]. If we're going to be here and have energy, enthusiasm and passion, just like she would then we're going to do it and do it hard."
In addition to her husband, Lampkin is survived by her three children.
Johnson says it was important to hold this remembrance, which is open to the community.
"It's going to be a celebration of life for her. She loved Southridge and was here all the time, almost more than I am. We'll be here, friends and family and close people will come and celebrate her life and what she means to Southridge."
Again the balloon release to honor Mercedes Lampkin will take place at 7:00 p.m. at Southridge's football field Wednesday.