Being a multi-sport athlete can be tough. It's a balancing act between school, sports, and club commitments. Southridge senior Kassadi Suitonu has figured out a way to make it all come together.
The Sun was one of the top goal scorers in the MCC, holds her own on the track including being the anchor for the 4x100, and in past years, played basketball for Southridge.
"It's definitely been really hard, we literally had no break," said Kassidi Suitonu, "I had the weekend, and then it was back to track and then like two days later we had our first track meet. From going to soccer and trying to get into track shape so fast it was definitely really hard."
She's playing soccer next year at Columbia Basin College, and says she keeps up her busy schedule with a good support system.
"It's definitely an overload of stuff sometimes," said Suitoni, "but i have a really good support system for sure, that's just what it comes down to. my support system is great, but it is definitely really hard juggling multiple sports and then with club on top it's multiple practices usually a week, a day sometimes, so it's definitely a lot sometimes."
Suitonu's return to the basketball court is up in the air due to the shortened high school sports seasons combined with soccer club commitments.