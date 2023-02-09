An exhibition match at the recent Othello Lady Husky Invite became so much more.
Dakota Heemsah is a sophomore at White Swan High School.
After trying a variety of sports, she joined the wrestling team this year.
"It seemed like a lovely sport to get my anger out. That's what got me into it."
She also suffers from septic optic displasia which limits her vision, though her mother says doctors say Dakota should have a normal life.
She also used to suffer from seizures though wrestling has helped.
After trying so many things, Dakota took to wrestling like a fish to water, but there was a learning curve.
"In the beginning of the season, Kota would last like 10 seconds in the first round and she'd be out," said mom Eva Tulee. "Now she's actually battling and there's a couple of matches where she lasted two rounds which is amazing for her and boosted her confidence way up."
Dakota’s coach Leona Ives praised the sophomore’s work ethic.
"She's very aggressive, kind-hearted and she encourages everybody. Her attitude is awesome. She's the reason why I coach."
On January 20th and 21st, the Cougars traveled to Othello for a tournament.
Dakota would be placed in a match against Sunnyside’s Celeste Olivera who was wrestling the first matches of her high school career.
Unfortunately for Olivera she lost her first two before the match against Dakota.
"It was a little nerve wracking cause it wasn't my weight, so I was thinking how is this going to go. I was just happy that I got a chance cause that was going to help qualify for districts."
So facing a girl who had never pinned anyone, and looking for her first win as high school wrestler, Celeste had a choice.
"I wasn't going to just let her pin out, just win. I wanted her to put out the work."
Heemsah recalls those final moments.
"I was thinking oh shoot, oh shoot, am I really going to do this? Am I really going to make a pin? What move to do? Come on, think, think. And I did it, I made it and then I was so happy."
And the referee’s hand hit the mat to end the match, giving Dakota her first very pin ever.
"Dakota, in the year 2020, she was completely lost," said her mother Tulee. "She was ready to give up on life. When she got back to school and started playing basketball and doing wrestling, it really opened her up. I'm so proud of her."
Dakota says she congratulated Celeste on a great match and then was celebrated by her teammates and coaches.
But there were no sore losers on this day.
"First thought is always to win, but everyone deserves to get their hand raised," said Olivera. "To see her happy out there was just enough for me. It was better than the win. It was a win to me in my heart."
Even Dakota’s coach was emotional about the victory.
Dakota says she’s found her place and she plans to keep on wrestling for the rest of her high school career.
And for anyone who is worried that their limitations might not allow them to do what they enjoy, Dakota says just look at her.
"You don't have to fit in with other people. You can actually fit in with your own kind. If you like baseball and you really feel comfortable with that or any kind of sports, go for it. "
Both girls competed at districts this past weekend and Dakota qualified regionals and will wrestle as an alternate.
Celeste was honored by the Sunnyside School Board for her sportsmanship and they offered to pay for her to join the team when they travel to Tacoma next week for the state tournament.