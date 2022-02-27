The Hardwood Classic, the Washington State Basketball tournament, kicks off Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome for 4A and 3A, the Yakima SunDome for 2A and 1A, and the Spokane Arena for 2B and 1B.
Several teams from Ellensburg to Hermiston will be taking part in the quest for some hardware.
In 4A boys, the Kamiakin Braves will take on the Central Valley Bears at 7:15 Wednesday in a loser out/winner to quarterfinals game.
The Davis Pirates boys will playing Graham-Kapowsin 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, also in a loser out game.
On the 4A girls side, the Richland Bombers and Sunnyside Grizzlies play Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to see who will stay alive, and whose season will come to an end.
The Pasco Bulldogs girls won their regional game and got a bye to the quarterfinals on Thursday.
In 3A boys, the Kennewick Lions will take one of the tournament favorites in Auburn at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday trying to keep their season alive.
For the girls, Hermiston will take on Kelso at 3:45 p.m. in a loser out.
For the 2A bracket, Prosser boys will play White River at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday while the Lady Mustangs face Port Angeles at 9:00 a.m. Both are loser out games.
The Ellensburg girls have a bye to the Thursday quarterfinals.
The Zillah boys face Castle Rock at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and the Lady Leopards take on rival Toppenish at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in two loser out contests.
Wapato girls play Wednesday against Seattle Academy at 9:00 p.m. to keep their season going.
The Toppenish boys get an extra day and will play on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
In the Bs, Columbia-Burbank boys take on Adna at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Mabton girls face Raymond at 12:15 in loser out contests. Sunnyside Christian is also in action Wednesday playing Crosspoint at 12:15. These three games are at Spokane Arena.
You can see the full bracket on the WIAA website.