The WIAA executive board and the University of Washington have agreed to host the state football championship games at Husky Stadium in 2023.
The games will be split up between December 1st and 2nd with 1B, 1A and 3A happening Friday. The other three will be on Saturday.
In a statement from the WIAA, Executive Director Mick Hoffman said, "We are hopeful that this format will provide a positive experience for the schools involved and will be embraced by the Washington football community."
The agreement is for 2023 only with the WIAA looking for a four-year commitment from someone beginning in 2024.
Previously, Hoffman had told SWX that he was concerned about cost, fairness and playing in a large stadium that is only partially full.
This agreement was first reported by Todd Milles with ScoreBookLive.