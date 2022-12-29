The Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout was back to a 28-team tournament this year with 4 girls and 24 boys squads getting in some non-league contests.
Here is the scoreboard for Day 1 of the event.
Ellensburg girls 58, Davis 48
Nooksack Valley 55, Ridgefield 42
Kelso boys 58, Ellensburg 44
Overlake 62, Toutle Lake 35
Wapato 54, Northwest School 40
Meridian 48, Royal 43
Columbia-Burbank 74, Brewster 56
Cashmere girls 45, Zillah 34
Prosser 64, Sehome 59 (OT)
Mark Morris 72, Selah 71
Zillah 61, Port Angeles 43
West Valley 61, Lakewood 58