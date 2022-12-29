The Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout was back to a 28-team tournament this year with 4 girls and 24 boys squads getting in some non-league contests.

Here is the scoreboard for Day 1 of the event.

Ellensburg girls 58, Davis 48

Nooksack Valley 55, Ridgefield 42

Kelso boys 58, Ellensburg 44

Overlake 62, Toutle Lake 35

Wapato 54, Northwest School 40

Meridian 48, Royal 43

Columbia-Burbank 74, Brewster 56

Cashmere girls 45, Zillah 34

Prosser 64, Sehome 59 (OT)

Mark Morris 72, Selah 71

Zillah 61, Port Angeles 43

West Valley 61, Lakewood 58