The 2nd day of the Wilbur-Ellis Yakima Valley SunDome Shootout took place Friday, Dec. 30.

Here are scores and highlights from the day's action.

Columbia-Burbank 47, Overlake 44

Ellensburg girls 51, Cashmere 34

Ellensburg boys 49, Nooksack Valley 38

Toutle Lake 55, Royal 35

Lakewood 46, Ridgefield 43

Mark Morris 69, Brewster 64

Lynden 58, Prosser 53

West Valley 60, Kelso 41

Selah 70, North Kitsap 53

Toppenish 59, Port Angeles 57

Zillah 63, Northwest School 43

Meridian 53, Wapato 43

Sehome 67, Grandview 48

Davis girls 84, Zillah 66