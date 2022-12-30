The 2nd day of the Wilbur-Ellis Yakima Valley SunDome Shootout took place Friday, Dec. 30.
Here are scores and highlights from the day's action.
Columbia-Burbank 47, Overlake 44
Ellensburg girls 51, Cashmere 34
Ellensburg boys 49, Nooksack Valley 38
Toutle Lake 55, Royal 35
Lakewood 46, Ridgefield 43
Mark Morris 69, Brewster 64
Lynden 58, Prosser 53
West Valley 60, Kelso 41
Selah 70, North Kitsap 53
Toppenish 59, Port Angeles 57
Zillah 63, Northwest School 43
Meridian 53, Wapato 43
Sehome 67, Grandview 48
Davis girls 84, Zillah 66